UN Chief Encouraged by Intentions to Continue Diplomacy in Crisis Over Ukraine - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by the recent signals sent by Russia indicating its intention to continue diplomatic negotiations to settle the Ukraine crisis, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary General's view continues to be one of encouragement by the recent signals regarding intentions to continue with diplomacy in relation to security concerns in the region," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is still a path for diplomacy to resolve the crisis with the West over Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops away from the border with Ukraine as well as its troops from Crimea where they participated in military drills.

Western media reported the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday. Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory as it sees fit. However, Moscow has warned that NATO's activities near its borders and the alliance's plans to expand further eastward pose a direct threat to Russia's national security.