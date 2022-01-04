UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Encouraged By P5 States' Commitment To Prevent Nuclear War - Spokesman

Published January 04, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by the commitment of the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council to prevent nuclear war and avoid an arms race, UN Spokesperson Staphane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States said in the joint statement that their nuclear weapons were not aimed at each other.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the joint statement by the nuclear-weapon States on the prevention of nuclear war and avoidance of arms races," Dujarric said. "He is encouraged by the nuclear-weapon States' commitment to pursue measures to prevent nuclear war, consistent with his long-standing call for dialogue and cooperation to this end."

