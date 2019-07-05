UN chief encouraged by Sudan power-sharing deal

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday he was encouraged by a power-sharing deal reached between Sudan 's military rulers and protest leaders on a transition to civilian rule.

Guterres "encourages all stakeholders to ensure the timely, inclusive, and transparent implementation of the agreement and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue," said a UN statement.

The agreement was reached in the early hours Friday after two days of talks brokered by Ethiopian and African Union mediators.

It calls for setting up a sovereign council with a rotating military and civilian presidency for a period of three years and three months.

Guterres said he welcomed the parties' commitment to conduct an independent investigation of a June 3 crackdown on protesters in Khartoum that left dozens dead.

Sudan has been gripped by political deadlock since the generals ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in a palace coup in April following months of mass protests nationwide.