UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Encouraged By Sudan Power-sharing Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

UN chief encouraged by Sudan power-sharing deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday he was encouraged by a power-sharing deal reached between Sudan's military rulers and protest leaders on a transition to civilian rule

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday he was encouraged by a power-sharing deal reached between Sudan's military rulers and protest leaders on a transition to civilian rule.

Guterres "encourages all stakeholders to ensure the timely, inclusive, and transparent implementation of the agreement and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue," said a UN statement.

The agreement was reached in the early hours Friday after two days of talks brokered by Ethiopian and African Union mediators.

It calls for setting up a sovereign council with a rotating military and civilian presidency for a period of three years and three months.

Guterres said he welcomed the parties' commitment to conduct an independent investigation of a June 3 crackdown on protesters in Khartoum that left dozens dead.

Sudan has been gripped by political deadlock since the generals ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in a palace coup in April following months of mass protests nationwide.

Related Topics

Dead Protest United Nations Khartoum Sudan April June All Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan crush Bangladesh but fail to reach World ..

2 minutes ago

IOC lifts Kuwait suspension, clearing nation to co ..

2 minutes ago

UN Security Council calls for Libya ceasefire

2 minutes ago

Turkey appeals court acquits journalist Mehmet Alt ..

7 minutes ago

Barcelona hold talks with Atletico over Griezmann ..

7 minutes ago

IMF reaches agreement with Argentina to release $5 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.