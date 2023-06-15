UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African Delegation Heads to Russia, Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he encourages any and all efforts that would put an end to the conflict in Ukraine just as an African delegation led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Russia and Ukraine with a peace initiative

"I had the opportunity to hear from President Ramaphosa a description of the efforts that were going to be made, and of course, I always encourage all efforts related to this," Guterres said during a press conference.

On May 16, Ramaphosa spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of African countries, and presented them with a peace initiative from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.

Ramaphosa said the two presidents agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine.

The UN Secretary-General explained it is not up to him to define what will be achieved by the delegation, but noted that the African-led peace proposal is an important one and is based on the contribution of several "meaningful countries."

The leaders of African countries are set to meet with Zelenskyy in Kiev on June 16 and with Putin in St. Petersburg on June 17.