UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encourages Russia and Ukraine to use the agreed upon channels and diplomatic frameworks to resolve the ongoing border standoff, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General was very clear that he did not believe there would be a military conflict," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "His encouragement privately and publicly has been for more diplomacy: there are agreed channels, frameworks, all sorts of methods for diplomacy and they should be used."

Dujarric also said the UN Secretary-General has been following the issue very closely and has been engaged with the relevant ambassadors to the United Nations.

Western countries have recently accused Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing it as a preparation for invasion.

Moscow, however, denied the allegations and said that it does not intend to launch a military operation against any country.

Moscow has pointed to NATO's military activity near Russia's borders and offered a set of proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. The latter provided a private written response to Moscow's proposals on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany announced it will host the next meeting in the Normandy Format in two weeks in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict resolution in Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said later Russia is determined to continue dialogue with Western countries, but will firmly defend its position and national interests.