UN chief ends quarantine after Covid exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday and ended two days of isolation prompted by exposure to a UN official with the coronavirus

United Nations, United States, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tested negative for Covid-19 Thursday and ended two days of isolation prompted by exposure to a UN official with the coronavirus.

"Yes, negative," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said as the 72 year old UN chief went into a UN Security Council meeting without speaking to reporters.

Guterres has received a two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.

The Security Council meeting was due to focus on terrorism and climate change in the Sahel region of Africa.