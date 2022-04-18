UN Chief, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - Statement

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed humanitarian corridors and evacuation of people in Ukraine, the Office of the UN Secretary General said in a statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed humanitarian corridors and evacuation of people in Ukraine, the Office of the UN Secretary General said in a statement on Monday.

"On Sunday, the Secretary-General spoke with H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey. The Secretary-General expressed his ongoing support for the Istanbul process in relation to the war in Ukraine and reiterated the need for humanitarian corridors for the distribution of aid and the evacuation of people," the statement said.

Guterres also reaffirmed the United Nations position that the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem must be upheld and respected while all provocations must be avoided, according to the statement.

The UN Security Council will convene on April 19 to discuss Ukrainian refugees during the ongoing conflict in the country, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24. Russia said it launched the operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia also said the goals of the special operation are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.