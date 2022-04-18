UrduPoint.com

UN Chief, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 07:54 PM

UN Chief, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - Statement

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed humanitarian corridors and evacuation of people in Ukraine, the Office of the UN Secretary General said in a statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed humanitarian corridors and evacuation of people in Ukraine, the Office of the UN Secretary General said in a statement on Monday.

"On Sunday, the Secretary-General spoke with H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey. The Secretary-General expressed his ongoing support for the Istanbul process in relation to the war in Ukraine and reiterated the need for humanitarian corridors for the distribution of aid and the evacuation of people," the statement said.

Guterres also reaffirmed the United Nations position that the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem must be upheld and respected while all provocations must be avoided, according to the statement.

The UN Security Council will convene on April 19 to discuss Ukrainian refugees during the ongoing conflict in the country, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24. Russia said it launched the operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia also said the goals of the special operation are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Jerusalem Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk Tayyip Erdogan February April Sunday All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Over 20 Chinese regions under static management to ..

Over 20 Chinese regions under static management to fight Omicron flare ups, affe ..

44 seconds ago
 Tree plantation campaign kicks off in Sindh Agricu ..

Tree plantation campaign kicks off in Sindh Agriculture University

45 seconds ago
 Mepco recovers Rs 263.63 billion from south Punjab ..

Mepco recovers Rs 263.63 billion from south Punjab consumer in 2021-22s

46 seconds ago
 Putin, Algerian President Reaffirm Intention to Co ..

Putin, Algerian President Reaffirm Intention to Continue Coordination in OPEC+, ..

50 seconds ago
 Tennis: Barcelona ATP results -- 1st update

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results -- 1st update

19 minutes ago
 FPCCI saves 60% in electricity bills through solar ..

FPCCI saves 60% in electricity bills through solar power

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.