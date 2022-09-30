UN Chief Exceeded His Authority by Declaring Non-Recognition of Referendums - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Statements by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the results of referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions will not have legal force are an excess of authority, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier, Guterres made a statement on the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, saying that any decision to join them will be null, void and deserving condemnation. According to UN chief, these referendums cannot be called a true expression of the people's will.

"In this case, A. Guterres, obviously, not only exceeded his powers, but actually aligned himself with the collective West, once again resorting to a selective approach in interpreting the unfolding events," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman noted that "the UN Secretary General's direct attacks on the fundamental right of the peoples of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to self-determination is another example of hypocrisy and blatant double standards."

"We consider unacceptable the fact that the UN Secretary General has become an instrument of propaganda and pressure on Member States, while he should be guided by the UN Charter in its entirety," she concluded.