UN Chief Expects Taliban To Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:37 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects the Taliban (banned in Russia) to form an inclusive government, fully respect human rights and ensure that Afghanistan is not used to shelter terrorists as the country enters its first day without foreign forces, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

"The Secretary-General's message to the Taliban... is what he would like to see: the formation of an inclusive government, full respect for Afghanistan's human rights obligations, especially when it comes to women, to ensure that the hardest gains of especially the last two decades do not evaporate, and ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a base for terrorists," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesman said the United Nations, which has been present in the country for over 60 years, views "the day after" as just another day and will continue to stand with the Afghan people after the US and other foreign forces withdrawal.

However, the United Nations is concerned about the situation regarding the internally displaced Afghans and the disruption of the supply of humanitarian goods after the Taliban takeover, Dujarric said.

The Taliban seized control over Afghanistan on August 15 by entering the capital of Kabul and completing the weeks-long offensive across the country as the foreign forces were departing.

Late on Monday, the United States completed the withdrawal of its troops, ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

