UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Expects To See Reset In US-China Relations, Cooperation On Climate Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

UN Chief Expects to See Reset in US-China Relations, Cooperation on Climate Action

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he hoped to see a reset in the US-China relations and the two countries' mutual engagement on addressing climate change.

"I hope we will see a reset in the relations between the United States and China," Guterres said during a press conference. "There is an area where I believe there is a growing convergence of interests. And my appeal is for that area to be pursued by the two sides together with the whole of the international community.

And that area is climate action."

Guterres also said he expects Washington and Beijing to be "strongly involved" in the preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, scheduled to be held in Glasgow on November 1-12 this year.

The UN chief further appealed to US and China to engage in a "serious negotiation" on trade and technology to preserve one global economy and one internet cybersecurity.

Related Topics

Internet Technology United Nations China Washington Beijing Glasgow United States November

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

46 minutes ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

49 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

49 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.