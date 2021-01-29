UN Chief Expects to See Reset in US-China Relations, Cooperation on Climate Action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he hoped to see a reset in the US-China relations and the two countries' mutual engagement on addressing climate change.

"I hope we will see a reset in the relations between the United States and China," Guterres said during a press conference. "There is an area where I believe there is a growing convergence of interests. And my appeal is for that area to be pursued by the two sides together with the whole of the international community.

And that area is climate action."

Guterres also said he expects Washington and Beijing to be "strongly involved" in the preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, scheduled to be held in Glasgow on November 1-12 this year.

The UN chief further appealed to US and China to engage in a "serious negotiation" on trade and technology to preserve one global economy and one internet cybersecurity.