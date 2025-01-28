Open Menu

UN Chief Expresses 'concern' After US Freezes Foreign Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 11:40 AM

UN chief expresses 'concern' after US freezes foreign aid

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the US Government to consider “additional exemptions” to a directive which pauses nearly all foreign aid for 90 days.

President Trump’s executive order a week ago called for all foreign aid to be re-evaluated to ensure that it complies which his new foreign policy priorities.

The immediate scope of the order was not clear but on Friday, according to news reports, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order putting any new funding on hold, pending review.

The State Department directive reportedly clarifies that funding for existing programmes is also suspended until it has been reviewed.

The only exceptions were reportedly for military assistance to Israel and Egypt and emergency food aid.

“The Secretary-General notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance,” said the statement issued on behalf of Guterres by his Spokesperson Stephan Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support."

The statement added the Guterres was looking forward to engaging with the Trump administration on how “much needed development support” can be provided to citizens in the developing world who face the severest challenges.

“The United States is one of the largest aid providers and it is vital that we work constructively to jointly shape a strategic path forward,” the statement continued.

The US Government is the largest single donor of aid in the world, disbursing around $72 billion in assistance during 2023. It also reportedly provided more than 40 per cent of all humanitarian aid accounted for by the UN during 2024.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

19 minutes ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

10 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

10 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

10 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

11 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

12 hours ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World