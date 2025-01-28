UN Chief Expresses 'concern' After US Freezes Foreign Aid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 11:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the US Government to consider “additional exemptions” to a directive which pauses nearly all foreign aid for 90 days.
President Trump’s executive order a week ago called for all foreign aid to be re-evaluated to ensure that it complies which his new foreign policy priorities.
The immediate scope of the order was not clear but on Friday, according to news reports, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order putting any new funding on hold, pending review.
The State Department directive reportedly clarifies that funding for existing programmes is also suspended until it has been reviewed.
The only exceptions were reportedly for military assistance to Israel and Egypt and emergency food aid.
“The Secretary-General notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance,” said the statement issued on behalf of Guterres by his Spokesperson Stephan Dujarric.
“The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support."
The statement added the Guterres was looking forward to engaging with the Trump administration on how “much needed development support” can be provided to citizens in the developing world who face the severest challenges.
“The United States is one of the largest aid providers and it is vital that we work constructively to jointly shape a strategic path forward,” the statement continued.
The US Government is the largest single donor of aid in the world, disbursing around $72 billion in assistance during 2023. It also reportedly provided more than 40 per cent of all humanitarian aid accounted for by the UN during 2024.
APP/ift
