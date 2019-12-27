UN Chief Expresses Concern at US Delay in Granting Visas to Russian Diplomats - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrres has expressed his concern at the US government's delays in issuing visas to Russian and other diplomatic delegations to the world body, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General remains very concerned by delays in the issuance of visas by the host country to some representatives of the Russian Federation and other Member States to attend UN meetings in New York," Dujarric said. "For many months, the Secretary-General and the United Nations Legal Counsel have repeatedly conveyed their concerns and the legal position of the Organization to senior representatives of the host country. "