UN Chief Expresses Concern at US Delay in Granting Visas to Russian Diplomats - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrres has expressed his concern at the US government's delays in issuing visas to Russian and other diplomatic delegations to the world body, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General remains very concerned by delays in the issuance of visas by the host country to some representatives of the Russian Federation and other Member States to attend UN meetings in New York," Dujarric said. "For many months, the Secretary-General and the United Nations Legal Counsel have repeatedly conveyed their concerns and the legal position of the Organization to senior representatives of the host country.

Dujarric noted that the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country - the United States - raised the issue with the Trump administration in its previous report.

"The Secretary-General and his team will continue to follow this matter closely," Dujarric said.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that several Russian Defense Ministry officials had been forced to wait several months before receiving their visas to visit the UN Secretariat. Zakharova also said Gutteres was ignoring United States breaches of the UN Charter.