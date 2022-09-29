UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Expresses Concerns To Russian Envoy Regarding Referenda In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 10:30 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has talked with the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia and expressed concern regarding the referenda held on Ukrainian territories and their annexation by Russia, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"The Secretary General has expressed his concerns to the Russian side and regarding the proceedings around the annexation in a conversation with Ambassador Nebenzia yesterday and contacts will continue," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

This is a reminder for every United Nations member state to uphold international law, Dujarric added.

Earlier on Thursday, Guterres said that any annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia would have "no legal value."

The Russian mission to the United Nations has requested a UN Security Council meeting that is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon. The topic of discussion will be the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, however, the referenda are also likely to be discussed.

