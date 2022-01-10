UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his condolences over the loss of life in the apartment building fire that took place in the New York borough of the Bronx over the weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his condolences over the loss of life in the apartment building fire that took place in the New York borough of the Bronx over the weekend.

"I'm deeply saddened by the lives lost in the apartment building fire in the Bronx on Sunday," Buterres said via Twitter. "My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy, and with our host city New York.

"

At least 19 people, including nine children, died in the fire that erupted on Sunday morning in an apartment building in the Bronx.

The New York Fire Department said more than 60 people were injured in the fire, including 32 who sustained life-threatening injuries and nine who sustained serious injuries.

The fire was one of the worst incidents in New York City in modern times and an investigation is underway as to the causes of the fire, the city's Fire Department said.