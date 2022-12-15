UN Chief Expresses Condolences to Family of Irish Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed condolences to the family of an Irish peacekeeper who was killed in Lebanon, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed condolences to the family of an Irish peacekeeper who was killed in Lebanon, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the death of an Irish peacekeeper from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) who was killed in an incident that took place on 14 December in the area of Al-Aqbieh, outside UNIFIL's area of operations in South Lebanon," Dujarric said.

The United Nations spokesperson also said that three others were injured in the incident, of whom one remains in critical condition.

Dujarric said Guterres expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the peacekeeper who died and to the people and the government of Ireland.

In addition, Guterres urges a swift investigation by relevant authorities to determine the facts related to the incident and the need for accountability, Dujarric added.

On Wednesday night, two UNIFIL patrols took routes different than usual while going along the old seaside road near the city of Tyre, where local residents threw stones at the patrol car, according to reports.