UN Chief Expresses Gratitude to Qatari Emir for Hosting US-Taliban Talks - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and expressed his appreciation for hosting and providing a conducive environment for the positive outcome of the peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is very appreciative to the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for hosting and providing a setting that was conducive for a positive outcome for the talks between the United States and the Taliban," the statement said. "The Secretary-General spoke to the Emir today to personally express his appreciation.

"

On Saturday, the United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal in Qatar, setting the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks for March 10, provided that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released from jail by that time. In parallel, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement saying that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that Kabul did not make the commitment to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for the intra-Afghan talks, but rather as a part of the talks.