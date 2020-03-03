UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Expresses Gratitude To Qatari Emir For Hosting US-Taliban Talks - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:10 AM

UN Chief Expresses Gratitude to Qatari Emir for Hosting US-Taliban Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and expressed his appreciation for hosting and providing a conducive environment for the positive outcome of the peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is very appreciative to the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for hosting and providing a setting that was conducive for a positive outcome for the talks between the United States and the Taliban," the statement said. "The Secretary-General spoke to the Emir today to personally express his appreciation.

"

On Saturday, the United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal in Qatar, setting the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks for March 10, provided that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released from jail by that time. In parallel, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement saying that the US will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from the country will be in 14 months.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that Kabul did not make the commitment to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for the intra-Afghan talks, but rather as a part of the talks.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Jail Qatar United States March Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

58 minutes ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

55 minutes ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

1 hour ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.