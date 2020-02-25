UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Extends Condolences Over Former Egyptian President Mubarak's Death - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter offered his condolences to Egypt following the death of former President Hosni Mubarak, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Mubarak died earlier in the day at the age of 91 following a long struggle with illness.

"The secretary-general has written to offer his condolences to the government of Egypt and the family of former President Hosni Mubarak following his death that was announced today," Dujarric said.

In the letter, Guterres wrote that Mubarak played an essential role in diplomatic efforts throughout the middle East, such as in promoting peace between Israel and Palestine and supporting the efforts of the League of Arab States to end the conflict in the region, Dujarric said.

The UN chief also reaffirmed that the organization would continue to work with Egypt in strengthening its democratic development, human rights and economic prosperity.

Mubarak served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011. He stepped down after mass protests during the so-called Arab Spring and was later arrested and found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. Mubarak was acquitted and freed in 2017.

Egypt's Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady announced three-day mourning for Mubarak starting from Wednesday.

