UN Chief Extends Telecommuting Order For Staff In New York Until June 30 - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided that UN staff at the headquarters building in New York will continue to work remotely until the end of June to further curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, Guterres wrote a letter to UN staff, informing about the new arrangements

"He informed the staff that after consulting with senior management and our medical services, he is extending the current telecommuting arrangements at the headquarters complex through June 30, 2020," Dujarric said.

Guterres is also working on the finalization of a plan that would allow for a gradual and phased return of employees to the building located in Manhattan, Dujarric added.

The United Nations shifted to a telecommuting mode in mid-March, as the COVID-19 infection started to widespread in New York City.

