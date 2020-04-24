UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Extends 'warmest Wishes' To Muslims On Ramazan's Eve

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :In his message to Muslims around the world who will be observing the holy month of Ramazan amid the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity was a remarkable lesson at a time when people in conflict zones and vulnerable populations face dire consequences "This will, of course, be a very different Ramzan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in the message released on Thursday.

"Meanwhile," the UN chief said, "many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around." "I recently called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy � the virus.

I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Quran 'and if they incline to peace, then incline to it'. " Underscoring that Ramzan is about supporting the most vulnerable, Guterres expressed appreciation for governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19.

"Once again, my best wishes to all for mercy, solidarity and compassion in these trying times," he said.

The COVID-19 has so far infected more than 2.6 million people and killed over 183,330.

