UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Firmly Condemns Iran's Execution Of Wrestling Champion - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

UN Chief Firmly Condemns Iran's Execution of Wrestling Champion - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the execution by Iranian officials of 27-year-old champion wrestler Navid Afkari who was accused of killing a security guard during the 2018 protests, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Navid had been in custody since September 2018 before being executed by hanging this past Saturday.

"The Secretary-General has been very clear [on] his feelings against the use of the death penalty," Dujarric said. "He firmly condemns the use of the death penalty in this case, and in every other case that it's been used."

Many prominent politicians and rights activists worldwide had urged the Iranian government not to execute the young athlete. The execution triggered a broad international outcry.

Earlier in the day, a group of experts from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had also condemned the execution.

According to Iranian authorities, Afkari confessed to the murder while in custody. His family later claimed that the confession was forced out of him by torture.

The UN experts said that Afkari complained to the judiciary that the officials had severely beaten him, covered his face with a plastic bag, and poured alcohol into his nose.

"The execution of Navid Afkari was summary and arbitrary, imposed following a process that did not meet even the most basic substantive or procedural fair trial standards, behind a smokescreen of a murder charge," the experts said.

The family of the murdered security agent, Hasan Turkman, reportedly refused to replace the death penalty by restitution for Afkari.

According to OHCHR, Afkari's family was denied the right to last visit prior to execution. They had just arrived at Shiraz to seek pardon from the victim's family when they learned that Afkari's execution had been implemented on September 12.

Related Topics

Murder United Nations Visit Young Shiraz September 2018 Family From Government

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

26 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

26 minutes ago

UAE chairs 29th virtual meeting of GCC Civil Defen ..

49 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus to Hold Joint Military Drills - Kr ..

56 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-160 Missile Carriers Flew Over Norther ..

56 minutes ago

Nearly 9 of 10 Non-Republican Voters Say Trump Mak ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.