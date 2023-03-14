UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Focused to Ensure Grain Deal Continuity, Even if for 60 Days - Spokesperson

The United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is meant to be renewed for 120 days but at this moment, the focus of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to keep it alive, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

The grain deal is set to expire on March 18.

On Monday, after talks in Geneva with UN representatives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Russia does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative , but only for 60 days.

"Within the context of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement foresees a renewal of 120 days but, in the present circumstances, the Secretary-General and his team are focused, in close contact with all the parties, on doing everything possible to ensure continuity of the Initiative," Dujarric told a briefing.

