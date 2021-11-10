UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Following With Concern Situation At Belarus-Poland Border - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with concern the situation concerning migrants stranded at the Belarus-Polish border and emphasizes that such situations should never be used for political purposes, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with concern the situation concerning migrants stranded at the Belarus-Polish border and emphasizes that such situations should never be used for political purposes, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the situation at the Belarus-Poland border and he reiterates the importance of ensuring that migration and refugee issues are dealt with according to humanitarian principles and international law," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "Such situations should not be used for political purposes and become a cause of tension between states."

More than 2,000 migrants have been camping on the Belarusian side of border fence with Poland in subzero temperatures since Monday and several have reportedly died.

