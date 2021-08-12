UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Following With Deep Concern Fighting In Afghanistan - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:54 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with deep concern the ongoing hostilities in the Afghan provinces of Herat and Kandahar, and is particularly worried about the shift of fighting to urban areas, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

The United Nations hopes the ongoing negotiations between the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) will bear progress toward a settlement to the conflict, Dujarric added.

