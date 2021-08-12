UN Chief Following With Deep Concern Fighting in Afghanistan - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with deep concern the ongoing hostilities in the Afghan provinces of Herat and Kandahar, and is particularly worried about the shift of fighting to urban areas, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"The Secretary-General is following with deep concern developments in Afghanistan, including the latest fighting in Herat and Kandahar. We're particularly concerned about the shift of fighting to urban areas, with the potential for civilian harm even greater," Dujarric said.

The United Nations hopes the ongoing negotiations between the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) will bear progress toward a settlement to the conflict, Dujarric added.