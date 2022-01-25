UN Chief Follows Developments in Burkina Faso Amid Coup With Deep Concern - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the situation in Burkina Faso and condemns any forceful takeover of power following the coup d'etat there, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern.

He's particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, as well as the worsening security situation following the coup carried out on January 23 by sections of the armed forces," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms."

Guterres also calls on the coup leaders to ensure the protection of the country's president and urges all actors to show restraint and commit to dialogue to find solutions to the challenges in the country, Dujarric said.