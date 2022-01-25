UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Follows Developments In Burkina Faso Amid Coup With Deep Concern - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN Chief Follows Developments in Burkina Faso Amid Coup With Deep Concern - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the situation in Burkina Faso and condemns any forceful takeover of power following the coup d'etat there, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern.

He's particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, as well as the worsening security situation following the coup carried out on January 23 by sections of the armed forces," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms."

Guterres also calls on the coup leaders to ensure the protection of the country's president and urges all actors to show restraint and commit to dialogue to find solutions to the challenges in the country, Dujarric said.

Related Topics

United Nations Burkina Faso January Christian All Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

6 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

6 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

6 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

6 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

6 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.