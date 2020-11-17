UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Follows Peru's Crisis With Concern, Calls For Institutional Solution - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in Peru with concern and is urging all stakeholders to seek a speedy constitutional solution to the political crisis in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Peru's Acting President Manuel Merino and his government stepped down after two people died during the authorities' attempts to disperse anti-government protests. Merino became the interim president on November 10, after the Congress voted to impeach then-President Martin Vizcarra.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern recent developments in Peru," Dujarric said. "He urges all stakeholders to work towards a prompt and institutional solution to the current political crisis and challenges facing the country through inclusive dialogue with full respect for the rule of law.

According to Dujarric, Guterres was deeply disturbed by the alleged use of excessive force by Peru's National Police, which resulted in the death of the two protesters and the injury of 114 on Saturday.

"He [Guterres] extends his condolences to the families of the victims and trusts that the authorities will conduct an impartial and independent investigation into these events," Dujarric added.

On November 9, Peru's Congress voted to impeach President Martin Vizcarra following accusations of corruption and bribery. Congressional Chairman Merino was appointed as the interim president of Peru, triggering mass protests throughout the country.

