UN Chief Follows Protests in Kyrgyzstan, Calls For Utmost Restraint - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres closely follows the protests in Kyrgyzstan and urges all actors to show the utmost restraint and avoid violence, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

The protests in the country erupted on Monday, in the wake of the October 4 parliamentary elections, leaving one person dead and over 600 injured.

"The Secretary-General is closely monitoring the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General regrets the loss of life and urges all involved to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from violence.

Guterres has also called on all Kyrgyz actors to engage in dialogue and agree on a settlement within the constitutional framework, Dujarric said.

The United Nations is ready to assist toward a peaceful resolution of the crisis, including through its Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, the spokesman added.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square.

They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began.

Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office. Then they moved towards the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody, and freed him.

According to the preliminary voting results, after processing ballots from 98 percent of polling stations, four parties make it to the parliament: Birimdik (Unity, pro-government party) with 24.52% of the vote, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Native Kyrgyzstan, pro-government party) with 23.89%, Kyrgyzstan (centrist party) with 8.73% and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan, centrist party) with 7.11%.

The remaining parties did not overcome the 7 percent threshold.