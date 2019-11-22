UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Follows With Concern Situation In Nicaragua's Church, Urges Dialogue - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:30 AM

UN Chief Follows With Concern Situation in Nicaragua's Church, Urges Dialogue - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is monitoring with concern the situation in a Catholic Church in Nicaragua's city of Masaya where protesters launched a hunger strike and urges all parties to respect human rights and engage in dialogue, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have been following the developments in Masaya city, which is not far from Managua, and recent statements issued by the international community," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General is concerned about the situation. He calls for full respect for human rights and the right to a peaceful assembly, and reiterates his long-standing call for good faith and dialogue.

"

On November 14, relatives to family members detained by the government as political prisoners declared a hunger strike in the San Miguel Arcangel Church in Masaya. According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the protesters were demanding the release of 130 individuals allegedly arrested during demonstrations in the country.

In response, the authorities sealed the church, cut off water and electricity to it and detained another group of opposition members who were trying to bring humanitarian aid to the protesters inside the compound. OHCHR also said that the arrested individuals had been accused of serious criminal charges.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Electricity Water San Miguel Masaya Managua November Criminals Church Family All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

26 minutes ago

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

48 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

26 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards astronauts Al Mansoori, Al ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Copenhagen concludes Year of Tolera ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.