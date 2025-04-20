UN Chief 'gravely Concerned' About US Airstrikes In Yemen, Urges Respect For Int'l Law
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 09:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern over US airstrikes in and around Yemen’s port of Ra’s Isa this week, which reportedly resulted in scores of civilian casualties.
At least five humanitarian workers were reported to be among those injured, and significant damage was reported to port infrastructure. There are also fears of oil leaks into the Red Sea, raising environmental concerns.
In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, the UN chief emphasized that international law, including international humanitarian law, “must be respected at all times.”
He urged all parties to respect and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The Secretary General also voiced deep concern over ongoing missile and drone attacks by Houthi forces against Israel and vessels in the Red Sea, calling on the group to cease such attacks immediately.
“The Security Council resolution 2768 (2025) related to Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels must be fully respected,” he stressed.
Mr. Guterres also warned of the growing risk of a broader regional escalation and urged all parties to exercise “utmost restraint.”
He also reiterated his demand for the “immediate and unconditional” release of all UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From World
-
Thousands remain in dire straits weeks after deadly Myanmar earthquakes6 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'gravely concerned' about US airstrikes in Yemen, urges respect for int'l law6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 hours ago
-
Sabalenka reaches Stuttgart semis as Ostapenko extends Swiatek mastery7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated7 hours ago
-
'Fuming' Watkins fires Villa in bid to prove Emery wrong8 hours ago
-
PSG beat Le Havre to stay on course for unbeaten Ligue 1 season8 hours ago
-
US, Iran to hold more nuclear talks after latest round8 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings8 hours ago
-
Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid8 hours ago
-
Bayern close in on Bundesliga title with Heidenheim thumping8 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results9 hours ago