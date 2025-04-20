Open Menu

UN Chief 'gravely Concerned' About US Airstrikes In Yemen, Urges Respect For Int'l Law

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 09:30 AM

UN chief 'gravely concerned' about US airstrikes in Yemen, urges respect for int'l law

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern over US airstrikes in and around Yemen’s port of Ra’s Isa this week, which reportedly resulted in scores of civilian casualties.

At least five humanitarian workers were reported to be among those injured, and significant damage was reported to port infrastructure. There are also fears of oil leaks into the Red Sea, raising environmental concerns.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, the UN chief emphasized that international law, including international humanitarian law, “must be respected at all times.”

He urged all parties to respect and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary General also voiced deep concern over ongoing missile and drone attacks by Houthi forces against Israel and vessels in the Red Sea, calling on the group to cease such attacks immediately.

“The Security Council resolution 2768 (2025) related to Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels must be fully respected,” he stressed.

Mr. Guterres also warned of the growing risk of a broader regional escalation and urged all parties to exercise “utmost restraint.”

He also reiterated his demand for the “immediate and unconditional” release of all UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 hour ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

13 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

13 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

14 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

18 hours ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

18 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

18 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

19 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

19 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

19 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

19 hours ago

More Stories From World