UN Chief' Gravely Concerned' By Violence In Mogadishu, Calls For Restraint - Spokesman

Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

UN Chief' Gravely Concerned' by Violence in Mogadishu, Calls For Restraint - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed a grave concern over the recent violence during protests in Mogadishu, Somalia, and urged all parties to show restraint, United Nation spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the outbreak of violence in Mogadishu and calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm," Haq said.

The UN chief also called on the Somalian Federal government and the federal states' leaders to finalize an agreement on national elections.

Earlier on Friday, clashes between Somalia's opposition and government forces were reported at Daljirka Dahson Square in the capital Mogadishu.

Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the government of attacking a hotel where he and his predecessor, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, were staying.

Somali security forces also opened fire to disperse the opposition's demonstration led by former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and the leader of the Wadajir party, Abdirahman Abdishakur.

The situation in Somalia has escalated after the country passed an agreed-upon election deadline, February 8. On Thursday, the Somalian government banned public gatherings, citing a spike in coronavirus cases.

