UN chief greets Muslims on Eid with 'heavy heart', as millions mark event under war

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended Eid ul-Fitr greetings with "a heavy heart," noting that millions of Muslims would mark the occasion under war and displacement rather than traditional family gatherings.

"I want to express my best wishes for Eid ul-Fitr to all Muslims around the world," the UN chief said in a video statement he shared on X.

"But I do so with a heavy heart, thinking about the many Muslims who won't be able to celebrate Eid with their families due to war, conflict or displacement," he added.

The UN chief emphasized the festival's core values of "solidarity and compassion," expressing hope these principles might bridge divided communities.

His message came as Palestinians in Gaza, Kashmiris under Indian occupation, Rohingya refugees , people in Sudan, and other conflict-affected Muslim populations face particularly somber celebrations amid ongoing violence and humanitarian crises.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end holy month of Ramadan, traditionally celebrated with prayers, feasts and charity.

APP/ift