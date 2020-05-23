UN chief grieved over PIA crash, expresses condolences to victims' families

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday voiced his sorrow over the "horrendous" crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane near Karachi, killing and injuring a number of people

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday voiced his sorrow over the "horrendous" crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane near Karachi, killing and injuring a number of people.

"Our condolences to the Government of Pakistan on learning of this horrendous accident, as it also comes on the eve of the Eid holiday," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from APP at the regular noon briefing in New York.

"We understand many of the passengers were going home (to celebrate Eid), which adds another level of tragedy, but our thoughts are with the families of the victims as well the government and the broader people of Pakistan."