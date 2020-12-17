UN Chief Guterres Appoints Libya Support Mission Coordinator - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Zimbabwean diplomat Raisedon Zenenga to serve as the coordinator of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Zimbabwean diplomat Raisedon Zenenga to serve as the coordinator of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Raisedon Zenenga of Zimbabwe as Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the UNSMIL," Dujarric said.

The new position was established under UN Security Council resolution 2542, adopted in September.