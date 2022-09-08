United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has nominated Austria's Volker Turk as the next UN high commissioner for human rights to succeed Michelle Bachelet, the document on the UN website read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has nominated Austria's Volker Turk as the next UN high commissioner for human rights to succeed Michelle Bachelet, the document on the UN website read.

Bachelet, the former Chilean president, was appointed four years ago and her term expired this August.

The document said that Guterres hopes the General Assembly will approve the nomination and the appointment date will be announced later.

Turk spent most of his professional life within the UN system with a focus on refugee issues and now serves as UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy. He also worked closely with Guterres when the latter served as the UN refugee agency chief.

The high commissioner for human rights is appointed by the UN Secretary-General and approved by the General Assembly for a four-year term, eligible for reappointment for another term.