UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Guterres Says Coronavirus Brings World To Its Knees

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:02 PM

UN Chief Guterres Says Coronavirus Brings World to Its Knees

The coronavirus has brought the whole world to its knees, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday at the World Health Assembly, calling for global unity in the face of the threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The coronavirus has brought the whole world to its knees, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday at the World Health Assembly, calling for global unity in the face of the threat.

"Despite the enormous scientific and economical advances of the recent decades, a microscopic virus brought us to our knees. We do not yet know how to eradicate, treat or vaccinate against COVID-19. And we have no clear idea of when we will be able to do these things. The fragility exposed by the virus is not limited to our health systems. It affects all areas," Guterres said, stressing that deadly global threats require global unity and solidarity.

The high-ranking official also pointed to the need to restore the economy, affected by the pandemic.

"Let me be crystal clear, this is not a choice between responding to the health consequences of the pandemic or responding to its economic and social consequences. We can't divide things like that. If we do not control the spread of the virus, the economy will never recover," Guterres noted.

The UN chief called for a massive increase in resources available to supporting developing countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations All Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bashir Ahmad Bilour tests positive for Coronavirus

14 minutes ago

Rangers foils smuggling bid of NCP goods

7 minutes ago

Japan Launches Its 1st Ever Space Defense Unit to ..

7 minutes ago

Slump in int'l oil market: APCNGA seeks reduction ..

7 minutes ago

Macron, Merkel to present joint EU recovery initia ..

7 minutes ago

Taiwan says membership won't be discussed at WHO m ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.