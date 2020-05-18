UN Chief Guterres Says Coronavirus Brings World to Its Knees

The coronavirus has brought the whole world to its knees, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday at the World Health Assembly, calling for global unity in the face of the threat

"Despite the enormous scientific and economical advances of the recent decades, a microscopic virus brought us to our knees. We do not yet know how to eradicate, treat or vaccinate against COVID-19. And we have no clear idea of when we will be able to do these things. The fragility exposed by the virus is not limited to our health systems. It affects all areas," Guterres said, stressing that deadly global threats require global unity and solidarity.

The high-ranking official also pointed to the need to restore the economy, affected by the pandemic.

"Let me be crystal clear, this is not a choice between responding to the health consequences of the pandemic or responding to its economic and social consequences. We can't divide things like that. If we do not control the spread of the virus, the economy will never recover," Guterres noted.

The UN chief called for a massive increase in resources available to supporting developing countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.