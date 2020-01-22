UN Chief Guterres Says Important to Recognize Berlin Conference on Libya as 'Major Step'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is important to recognize that the Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement is a "major step" toward resolving the conflict in Libya.

"I think it is very important to recognize that this is a major step," Guterres told reporters on Tuesday.

"It was for the first time possible to sit around the table [for] all those countries that have direct or indirect influence in relation to the conflict and to commit them to non-interference, to commit them to support the ceasefire, to commit them to the arms embargo, to commit them to support the political process."