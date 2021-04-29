UN Chief Guterres to Visit Moscow May 12-13 for Talks With Lavrov - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Moscow from May 12 to 13 where he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General will visit Moscow. He will be there on the 12th and the 13th of May," Polyanskiy said. "We expect very fruitful negotiations with Foreign Minister Lavrov."

The diplomat said Guterres and Lavrov will cover a wide range of topics, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the climate issue.