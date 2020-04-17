UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Guterres Welcomes Eastern Ukraine Prisoner Swap

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the prisoner swap between Ukraine and the Donbas breakaway republics, and hoped that the move would signal a permanent ceasefire and the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

On Thursday, this year's first prisoner exchange in eastern Ukraine took place, with Kiev swapping 10 prisoners with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in return for nine and 11 with the Luhansk People's Republic in return for four of her own.

"The Secretary-General welcomes today's mutual release and exchange of prisoners related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. He hopes that this important humanitarian action in advance of Orthodox Easter will serve as a positive step towards more progress," the statement published late on Thursday read.

Guterres last month called on all the world's warring sides to put down their weapons amid the intensifying coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dujarric added that Guterres urged all sides to take further measures to abide by international actors' peace efforts and implement the Minsk Agreements.

"The Secretary-General urges all relevant parties to take further measures in this spirit, as part of the ongoing peace efforts by the Normandy Four, the Trilateral Contact Group, the OSCE and other actors, to enable progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," he said.

The last prisoner exchange between the two sides took place last December, just before the onset of the new year.

