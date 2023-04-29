UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Had Phone Call With Erdogan About Preservation Of Grain Deal- Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 03:40 AM

UN Chief Had Phone Call With Erdogan About Preservation of Grain Deal- Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Turkish President Erdogan about the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General and H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Republic of Türkiye, spoke on the phone on Friday, 28 April," the statement said. "They exchanged views on how to guarantee the improvement, expansion and extension of the Black Sea Initiative and the improvement of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets.

"

The two high officials also discussed the situation in Sudan and Syria, the statement added.

Earlier today, Turkey said that Ukraine has proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted. Russia's Togliattiazot exports 11% of the world's ammonia, a key component in mineral fertilizers.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Sudan Tayyip Erdogan April Market

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

2 hours ago
 FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique plac ..

FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique place in football history&#039; on ..

2 hours ago

European Commission and EIB announce funds worth €18 billion to boost investme ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039; ..

Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039;s Cup

2 hours ago
 Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.