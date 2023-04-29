UN Chief Had Phone Call With Erdogan About Preservation of Grain Deal- Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Turkish President Erdogan about the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General and H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Republic of Türkiye, spoke on the phone on Friday, 28 April," the statement said. "They exchanged views on how to guarantee the improvement, expansion and extension of the Black Sea Initiative and the improvement of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets.

"

The two high officials also discussed the situation in Sudan and Syria, the statement added.

Earlier today, Turkey said that Ukraine has proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted. Russia's Togliattiazot exports 11% of the world's ammonia, a key component in mineral fertilizers.