Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday hailed the Nobel Peace prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, saying his efforts to make peace with foe Eritrea inspired hopes of regional stability.

The historic rapprochement between the two countries "has opened up new opportunities for the region to enjoy security and stability," he said in a statement, adding that Abiy's "leadership has set a wonderful example for others in and beyond Africa looking to overcome resistance from the past and put people first."