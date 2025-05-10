Open Menu

UN Chief Hails India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Hoping It Will Led To Resolving 'long-standing Issues'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 09:10 PM

UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed the US-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with the hope that it would pave the way for resolving "broader, longstanding issues" between the two South Asian neighbours.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions," hia Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq, said ina statement.

"He hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries," the statement said.

Among the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan is the Kashmir dispute which has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948.

Farhan Haq, the UN deputy spokesperson, said, "The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region".

The "full and immediate" ceasefire was announced by Presidnt Donald Trump Saturday morning, after four days of the most widespread fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” he declared.

Announcing the ceasefire, Trump also congratulated both nations.

“Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” he said in a post on his Truth Social media platform.

Recent Stories

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

18 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

53 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

1 hour ago
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From World