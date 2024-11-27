UN Chief Hails Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire, Urges Implementation Of Agreement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The United Nations has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon as a region on edge wonders whether it will hold.
In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the agreement “can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing.”
“The Secretary-General urges the parties to fully respect and swiftly implement all of their commitments made under this agreement,” the statement noted.
He also urged the parties to undertake immediate steps towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).
“The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement, in line with their respective mandates,” the statement added.
Separately, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, called the agreement a pivotal moment to restore safety and security for civilians on both sides of the Blue Line.
“This agreement marks the starting point of a critical process, anchored in the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006),” she said in a statement.
The Security Council resolution, adopted in the aftermath of the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for a cessation of hostilities as well as respect for the “Blue Line” of separation between Israeli and Lebanese armed forces.
Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert stressed that selective adherence to the resolution would no longer suffice.
“The status quo ante of implementing only select provisions of resolution 1701 (2006), while paying lip service to others, will not suffice,” she warned.
“Neither side can afford another period of disingenuous implementation under the guise of ostensible calm.”
The Special Coordinator urged both parties to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the ceasefire agreement.
She also commended them on seizing the opportunity to close “this devastating chapter”, reminding them of the work that lies ahead.
“Now is the time to deliver, through concrete actions, to consolidate today’s achievement.”
The ceasefire agreement comes after more than a year of heightened tensions along the Blue Line. Civilians on both sides have borne the brunt of the violence, with thousands killed and tens of thousands displaced.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From World
-
Ireland has a cultural moment, from rock and books to cinema37 minutes ago
-
Trump names trade envoy, top economic advisor to fill policy team38 minutes ago
-
South Korean capital hit by record November snowfall: weather agency1 hour ago
-
Pak-China B2B meeting to pace up cooperation in animal fodder, fruits and vegetables1 hour ago
-
UNGA president urges dialogue among stakeholders in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
UK parliament to debate assisted dying law2 hours ago
-
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo2 hours ago
-
Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet2 hours ago
-
Students correspondents to help promote mutual understanding among different countries2 hours ago
-
Chinese island plastic pollution turned into artistic omens2 hours ago
-
Sinn Fein hope election will propel it to power in Ireland2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results - collated3 hours ago