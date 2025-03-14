UN Chief Hails Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Treaty Ending Long-running Border Dispute
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonion Guterres warmly welcomed the presidential signing of a treaty on Thursday by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan demarcating their shared frontier, seeking to end a long-running border conflict that has seen dozens killed in skirmishes in recent years.
The two sides clashed repeatedly over the border around the Kyrgyz town of Batken in 2021 and 2022, culminating in a six-day conflict in September 2022.
The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, respectively, signed the agreement at a meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, earlier on Thursday morning, according to media reports.
Closed since 2021, two checkpoints on the nearly 1,000-km-long Tajik-Kyrgyz border have now resumed operation, and flights from Bishkek to Dushanbe and Khujand will begin on Friday.
The UN chief “congratulates the two countries on this historic achievement and commends their leadership, determination and political will to bring the decades-long negotiation process to a successful conclusion”, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
“The Secretary-General looks forward to sustained constructive engagement between the two countries to strengthen mutual trust, good-neighbourly relations and a peaceful future for their peoples and the region as a whole,” Dujarric said.
Previous flare ups at the border had reportedly displaced thousands of people.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia
England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow
Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out-of-school children
More Stories From World
-
UN chief hails Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty ending long-running border dispute2 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results2 minutes ago
-
Canada rallies against Russian 'aggression' as new US tone splits G722 minutes ago
-
'Blood Moon' rising: Rare total lunar eclipse tonight32 minutes ago
-
EU 'open for negotiations' after latest Trump tariff threat1 hour ago
-
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed1 hour ago
-
US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia2 hours ago
-
Fears grow of renewed conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray2 hours ago
-
Putin aide says ceasefire would be 'breather' for Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Southern Africa bloc ends military mission in DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi holds meetings with Shen Bo, Long Zhou at MFA, China2 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan to take joint scientific expeditions in Pamir-Hindu Kush-Karakoram2 hours ago