UN Chief Hails US-North Korea Dialogue Announcement

Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:20 PM

UN chief hails US-North Korea dialogue announcement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement that the United States and North Korea will resume working-level dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement that the United States and North Korea will resume working-level dialogue.

"The secretary-general welcomes the meetings in Panmunjom involving the leaders of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) , the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States, particularly the announcement that the DPRK and the United States will resume working-level dialogue," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement." "The Secretary-General fully supports the continued efforts of the parties to establish new relations towards sustainable peace, security and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said on Sunday that teams from the US and North Korea would start meetings "over the next two or three weeks" for talks on Pyongyang's nuclear programme, but said he was in no rush for a deal.

Negotiators will "start a process and we'll see what happens," Trump said after a historic meeting with the North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone that divides North Korea and South Korea.

