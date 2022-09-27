UN Chief Has Held No New Conversations With Putin - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had no new conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had no new conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"There has been no new conversation with President Putin but obviously, contacts remain on many different levels," Dujarric told a briefing when asked about the referendums in Ukraine.

Dujarric during the briefing also said the UN has deep concerns about the referendums in Ukraine but has no plans to get involved.

With regard to the Nord stream pipeline leads, Dujarric said the UN hopes they get repaired given the ecological impact it could have and to ensure the flow of energy.

The United Nations Security Council is going to discuss the referendums on Wednesday afternoon upon request of the United States, Albania and Ukraine.