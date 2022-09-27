UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Has Held No New Conversations With Putin - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 11:27 PM

UN Chief Has Held No New Conversations With Putin - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had no new conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had no new conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"There has been no new conversation with President Putin but obviously, contacts remain on many different levels," Dujarric told a briefing when asked about the referendums in Ukraine.

Dujarric during the briefing also said the UN has deep concerns about the referendums in Ukraine but has no plans to get involved.

With regard to the Nord stream pipeline leads, Dujarric said the UN hopes they get repaired given the ecological impact it could have and to ensure the flow of energy.

The United Nations Security Council is going to discuss the referendums on Wednesday afternoon upon request of the United States, Albania and Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nord Vladimir Putin Albania United States

Recent Stories

Norway Heightens Security on Continental Shelf Fol ..

Norway Heightens Security on Continental Shelf Following Nord Stream Leaks - Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Releases 2021 Civilian Casualty Report Sa ..

Pentagon Releases 2021 Civilian Casualty Report Saying US Military Killed 12, In ..

13 minutes ago
 Norway Heightens Security on Continental Shelf Fol ..

Norway Heightens Security on Continental Shelf Following Nord Stream Leaks - Min ..

13 minutes ago
 TEVTA staff union meets senior minister

TEVTA staff union meets senior minister

33 minutes ago
 UN ramps-up relief work in Pakistan's flood-hit ar ..

UN ramps-up relief work in Pakistan's flood-hit areas amid spreading diseases: S ..

33 minutes ago
 Hurricane Ian leaves western Cuba battered, takes ..

Hurricane Ian leaves western Cuba battered, takes aim for Florida

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.