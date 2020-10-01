UN Chief Has Not Spoken to Erdogan Over Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the current conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"I'm not aware of any direct conversations between the Secretary-General and the President of Turkey," Dujarric said when asked whether the two officials had discussed the escalation.

On Monday, Guterres spoke directly to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and urged them to immediately establish a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and return to negotiations.

Guterres, Dujarric added, is also staying in contact with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe on the issue.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all needed means.