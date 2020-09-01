UN Chief Has Not Talked With Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not had any direct contacts with Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General has not been in touch with her," Dujarric said when asked whether Guterres had spoken to Tikhanovskaya.

Dujarric also said that Guterres has been following with concern the reports of torture of protesters in Belarus and continues to urge the country's authorities to respect the right of people to peacefully assemble and allow journalists to conduct their work freely.

"No one should be harassed or detained for what they think and it's important that they don't face the threat of violence," Dujarric added.

On August 9, the Belarus opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that Tikhanovskaya won the election.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died, and several hundred others have sustained injuries during the ongoing unrest.