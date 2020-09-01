UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Has Not Talked With Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:20 PM

UN Chief Has Not Talked With Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not had any direct contacts with Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General has not been in touch with her," Dujarric said when asked whether Guterres had spoken to Tikhanovskaya.

Dujarric also said that Guterres has been following with concern the reports of torture of protesters in Belarus and continues to urge the country's authorities to respect the right of people to peacefully assemble and allow journalists to conduct their work freely.

"No one should be harassed or detained for what they think and it's important that they don't face the threat of violence," Dujarric added.

On August 9, the Belarus opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that Tikhanovskaya won the election.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died, and several hundred others have sustained injuries during the ongoing unrest.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry United Nations Vote Died Belarus August Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukraine Accumulated Over 24Bcm of Gas, Inventories ..

1 hour ago

Seven in 10 US Adults Back 2nd COVID-19 Payment of ..

1 hour ago

Govt to launch mega projects in Karachi soon: Fais ..

1 hour ago

JCPOA Parties Do Not See US Mechanism for UN Sanct ..

1 hour ago

Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.