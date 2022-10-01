UN chief highlights 'resilience' of older persons on international day

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres drew attention on Saturday, the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP), to the "resilience of the more than one billion older women and men" in a rapidly changing world

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres drew attention on Saturday, the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP), to the "resilience of the more than one billion older women and men" in a rapidly changing world.

"The past years have witnessed dramatic upheavals and older people often found themselves at the epicenter of crises," he said in a video message, adding that they are vulnerable to "a range of challenges", including the COVID-19 pandemic, the worsening climate crisis, proliferating conflicts, and growing poverty.

"Yet in the face of these threats, older people have inspired us with their remarkable resilience".

"Our task as societies and as the global community is to address the challenges of longevity and unleash its potential," the UN chief continued, urging everyone to "promote the social, economic, and political inclusion of all people at all ages".

He reminded that this pledge is enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that lifelong learning, strong social protection, accessible quality long-term healthcare, bridging the digital divide, intergenerational support, dignity and respect "are essential".

"Older persons are a tremendous source of knowledge and experience," said the UN chief, underscoring the need to strive to "ensure their active engagement, full participation, and essential contributions".

By doing so, "we will build more inclusive and age-friendly societies and a more resilient world," he concluded.

The UN is marking the IDOP by encouraging countries to draw attention to and challenge negative stereotypes and misconceptions about older persons and aging, and to enable older persons to realize their potential.

Although they continue to meaningfully contribute to politics, civil society, culture and society at large, their contributions and experiences remain largely invisible and disregarded, limited by gendered disadvantages accumulated throughout the course of life.

That includes the intersection between discrimination based on age and gender, that combines ageism and sexism.

The IDOP serves as a hallmark and reminder of the significant role older women play in overcoming global challenges and contributing solutions, with resilience and fortitude.

Recognizing the vital contributions of older women and promoting the inclusion of their voices, perspectives and needs are critical to creating meaningful policies to enhance a holistic response.

This year, the UN says the day is a call to action and an opportunity to embrace the voices of older women and showcase their resilience and contributions in society, while promoting policy dialogues to enhance the protection of older persons human rights and recognize their contributions to sustainable development.

Adding to the call for ensuring that older women are counted and visible, eight UN-appointed independent human rights experts endorsed a statement issued by Claudia Mahler, the independent expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons.

They lauded the roles that older women play in peace-building and conflict resolution as carriers of pre-conflict narratives, countering extremist nationalist tendencies, preventing radicalization and acting as repositories of knowledge about community dynamics.

"Older women themselves are the best advocates for their own needs, concerns and rights," the UN experts upheld, adding that States should include them in all relevant policy design, implementation and monitoring.

"Older women (must) have access to information on legislation, policies and services that affect their lives in order to be able to make informed decisions and participate meaningfully."Making the perspectives of older women visible helps combat harmful and prejudicial gender stereotyping, they added.