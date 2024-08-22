UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has paid tributes to victims and survivors of terrorism just ahead of the international day which spotlights the issue each year.

This year’s International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism on Wednesday, takes place under the theme Voices for Peace: Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators.

It highlights the powerful voices of victims, acknowledging how their experiences and stories contribute to raising awareness of the enduring impact of terrorism - and can ultimately foster positive change.

The day was established by the UN General Assembly in 2017 to honour and support victims and survivors, while also promoting their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The UN chief said in his statement that acts of terrorism create a “wave of unimaginable grief”.

“The scars – both visible and invisible – never fully heal,” Guterres said.

Yet, the Secretary-General recognized that through torment and tragedy, there have been examples of “resilience and the enduring power of our common humanity.”

Guterres said he is paying tribute to all victims and survivors, including those who have shared their stories - an “act of immense courage.”

“This day urges us to listen and to learn,” the UN chief said. “And it is a reminder that we must always seek out the light of hope.”

In recent months, various terrorist groups, mainly the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have stepped their terrorist attacks in Pakistan, resulting in many civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Ben Saul, UN expert on the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, said the International Day of Remembrance provides a chance to renew global efforts to protect victims and survivors.

Many victims feel like life simply got worse in the wake of being attacked, leaving physical and psychological ‘scars’ such as losing a job, a key relationship, or the ability to focus on studies.

“I pay tribute to the many victims who show incredible courage and resilience as they ‘learn how to live again’, often with the help of their families, friends and communities,” Saul said.

Saul said victims need “comprehensive and sustained support” from their governments to rebuild their lives.

He said countries should provide long-term assistance to victims, including medical and psychological support while ensuring their protection and access to justice.

Saul emphasised the importance of independent investigations, accountability, and international solidarity in supporting victims, particularly vulnerable groups, and ensuring their full participation in legal proceedings.

“I stand ready to advise any country that wishes to strengthen protection of victims of terrorism, improve compliance with international law when countering terrorism, or address conditions conducive to terrorism,” Saul said.