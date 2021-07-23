UrduPoint.com
UN Chief, His Deputy Have No Plans To Meet Tikhanovskaya Next Week - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:20 PM

UN Chief, His Deputy Have No Plans to Meet Tikhanovskaya Next Week - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his deputy Amina Mohammed do not plan to meet Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya next week during her visit to New York, United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General will not be here next week, and the Deputy Secretary-General remains in Rome," Haq said when asked whether the officials intend to meet Tikhanovskaya. "We'll only be back to New York at the very end of the week."

Haq added he was not sure whether any other UN official has plans to meet with Tikhanovskaya.

Tikhanovskaya is visiting the United States and has already met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Under Secretary Victoria Nuland and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet as well as the Belarusian diaspora.

